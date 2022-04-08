10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/08/22 $172.50 $33.6K 13.9K 13.1K AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $55.9K 23.1K 1.8K SNOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/08/22 $210.00 $27.0K 1.3K 1.3K CYXT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $12.50 $40.0K 145 1.3K V CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $43.3K 2.1K 1.2K HPQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/22/22 $39.00 $43.3K 43 877 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $210.00 $50.0K 1.1K 608 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $180.00 $27.2K 4.3K 447 TWLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $125.00 $168.3K 12 344 GFS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $60.00 $33.0K 263 279

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 13950 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 287 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.9K, with a price of $1865.0 per contract. There were 23166 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1893 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW SNOW, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 159 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 1354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CYXT CYXT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V V, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 287 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $8670.0 per contract. There were 2197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1283 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HPQ HPQ, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 452 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 43 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 877 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZS ZS, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 1120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 608 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 161 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 4 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $6817.0 per contract. There were 4397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 447 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWLO TWLO, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 196 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 113 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $168.3K, with a price of $1490.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 344 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GFS GFS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

