This Is What Whales Are Betting On McDonald's

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on McDonald's MCD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MCD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 35 uncommon options trades for McDonald's.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $226,878, and 31 are calls, for a total amount of $1,570,759.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $195.0 to $255.0 for McDonald's over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for McDonald's's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of McDonald's's whale trades within a strike price range from $195.0 to $255.0 in the last 30 days.

McDonald's Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $255.00 $220.9K 383 5.0K MCD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $255.00 $96.7K 383 4.4K MCD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/22/22 $255.00 $92.7K 383 511 MCD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $250.00 $83.4K 1.7K 240 MCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/22/22 $255.00 $82.5K 383 5.2K

Where Is McDonald's Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,109,629, the price of MCD is down -0.75% at $252.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On McDonald's:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $287.

Northcoast Research downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $297

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $290.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.