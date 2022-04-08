This Is What Whales Are Betting On Twilio

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Twilio.

Looking at options history for Twilio TWLO we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $730,918 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $154,576.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $210.0 for Twilio over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Twilio options trades today is 160.8 with a total volume of 1,333.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Twilio's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

Twilio Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $125.00 $168.3K 12 344 TWLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $125.00 $145.5K 12 187 TWLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $125.00 $72.7K 12 13 TWLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $145.00 $65.0K 86 50 TWLO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $210.00 $59.9K 206 10

Where Is Twilio Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 719,420, the price of TWLO is down -2.2% at $149.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On Twilio:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $285.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.