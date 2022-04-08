Looking At Okta's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Okta OKTA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with OKTA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Okta.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 77% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $474,853, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $176,093.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $300.0 for Okta over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Okta's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Okta's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Okta Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKTA PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/22/22 $150.00 $76.9K 94 1 OKTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $200.00 $62.7K 71 30 OKTA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $125.00 $48.0K 16 50 OKTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $47.1K 1.0K 223 OKTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $125.00 $40.9K 488 0

Where Is Okta Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 483,259, the price of OKTA is down -2.18% at $144.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Okta:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $195.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.