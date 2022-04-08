Deere Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Deere.

Looking at options history for Deere DE we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $874,062 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $383,376.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $310.0 to $470.0 for Deere over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Deere's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Deere's whale activity within a strike price range from $310.0 to $470.0 in the last 30 days.

Deere Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $360.00 $253.9K 104 100 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $360.00 $240.0K 189 100 DE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $430.00 $103.9K 105 15 DE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $400.00 $54.6K 312 10 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $410.00 $51.7K 292 22

Where Is Deere Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 429,756, the price of DE is up 1.48% at $415.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Deere:

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $440

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $455

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.