Signature Bank Whale Trades For April 07

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Signature Bank SBNY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SBNY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Signature Bank.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 10% bullish and 90%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $136,670, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $414,738.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $280.0 for Signature Bank over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Signature Bank options trades today is 93.75 with a total volume of 831.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Signature Bank's big money trades within a strike price range of $250.0 to $280.0 over the last 30 days.

Signature Bank Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBNY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $270.00 $145.4K 21 98 SBNY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $250.00 $111.1K 84 35 SBNY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $280.00 $49.0K 4 87 SBNY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $280.00 $45.7K 4 133 SBNY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $280.00 $42.6K 4 175

Where Is Signature Bank Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,161,858, the price of SBNY is down -2.33% at $269.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Signature Bank:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Signature Bank, which currently sits at a price target of $430.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Signature Bank, which currently sits at a price target of $428.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.