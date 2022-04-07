Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMT

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on American Tower AMT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for American Tower.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $373,050, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $594,290.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $280.0 for American Tower over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for American Tower options trades today is 947.43 with a total volume of 769.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for American Tower's big money trades within a strike price range of $250.0 to $280.0 over the last 30 days.

American Tower Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $260.00 $132.1K 51 114 AMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $260.00 $128.3K 256 0 AMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $260.00 $119.8K 51 0 AMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $260.00 $107.1K 318 132 AMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $260.00 $99.8K 318 0

Where Is American Tower Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,739,928, the price of AMT is down -1.11% at $265.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On American Tower:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on American Tower, which currently sits at a price target of $280.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on American Tower, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.