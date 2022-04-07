Nucor Whale Trades For April 07

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Nucor NUE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NUE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Nucor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $64,292, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $699,602.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $180.0 for Nucor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nucor's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nucor's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Nucor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NUE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $162.5K 198 25 NUE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $145.4K 696 36 NUE CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $120.00 $111.6K 902 36 NUE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $150.00 $69.6K 973 180 NUE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $48.3K 224 7

Where Is Nucor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,576,478, the price of NUE is up 2.98% at $150.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Nucor:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Nucor, which currently sits at a price target of $129.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.