This Is What Whales Are Betting On Wayfair

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wayfair.

Looking at options history for Wayfair W we detected 29 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $2,554,441 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $435,440.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $160.0 for Wayfair over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wayfair's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wayfair's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Wayfair Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume W PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $1.6M 133 1.1K W PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $178.9K 270 250 W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $110.00 $72.5K 365 80 W PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $64.9K 270 90 W PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $64.0K 4.5K 0

Where Is Wayfair Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,840,361, the price of W is up 0.73% at $107.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On Wayfair:

Loop Capital downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $90

Barclays downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $103

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Wayfair, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $100

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.