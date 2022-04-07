10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $40.0K 2.1K 1.6K MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $90.00 $25.0K 6.4K 799 BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $50.0K 1.2K 347 TMO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $630.00 $25.9K 69 334 ABT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $115.00 $62.7K 761 257 IQV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $240.00 $42.0K 564 249 NVAX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $77.8K 142 188 PFE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $33.9K 3.8K 161 GH CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $31.6K 721 79 ABBV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $165.00 $47.9K 285 39

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For DHR DHR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 162 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $2500.0 per contract. There were 2164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1682 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRK MRK, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 175 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 6479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 799 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMY BMY, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 288 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 313 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 1255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMO TMO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 43 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $630.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $1440.0 per contract. There were 69 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 334 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABT ABT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 43 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 64 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.7K, with a price of $983.0 per contract. There were 761 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IQV IQV, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 42 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 564 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 249 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVAX NVAX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 288 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.8K, with a price of $1730.0 per contract. There were 142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 188 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE PFE, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 652 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 3857 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 161 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GH GH, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 71 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 79 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 721 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 79 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABBV ABBV, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 288 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.9K, with a price of $1295.0 per contract. There were 285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

