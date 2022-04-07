This Is What Whales Are Betting On United States Steel

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United States Steel.

Looking at options history for United States Steel X we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $112,210 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $554,921.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $46.0 for United States Steel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United States Steel's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United States Steel's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $46.0 in the last 30 days.

United States Steel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $88.0K 753 219 X CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $35.00 $85.8K 5.2K 276 X CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $30.00 $52.7K 796 62 X CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $51.2K 19.0K 61 X PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $36.00 $51.0K 2.3K 67

Where Is United States Steel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,798,869, the price of X is down -0.57% at $35.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

What The Experts Say On United States Steel:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Sell rating on United States Steel, which currently sits at a price target of $31.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on United States Steel, which currently sits at a price target of $33.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.