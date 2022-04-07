This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tesla

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla.

Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 596 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 231 are puts, for a total amount of $17,321,549 and 365, calls, for a total amount of $25,531,888.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $2475.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $2475.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $1000.00 $706.7K 4.1K 471 TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/08/22 $1030.00 $233.5K 2.4K 20.0K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $1000.00 $173.2K 16.1K 46.6K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/08/22 $1025.00 $168.2K 635 1.1K TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $1250.00 $112.0K 516 19

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,341,677, the price of TSLA is down -2.04% at $1024.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla:

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $790.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $335.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.