What Are Whales Doing With Chevron

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Chevron CVX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 44 uncommon options trades for Chevron.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 26 are puts, for a total amount of $1,784,017, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,049,657.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $180.0 for Chevron over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chevron's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chevron's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Chevron Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $155.00 $180.0K 3.9K 513 CVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $155.00 $178.6K 741 325 CVX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $165.00 $139.0K 540 386 CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $134.0K 2.9K 220 CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $134.0K 2.9K 120

Where Is Chevron Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,016,789, the price of CVX is down -0.65% at $163.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On Chevron:

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $169

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $166

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $192.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $184.

