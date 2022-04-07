Intuit Whale Trades For April 07

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intuit.

Looking at options history for Intuit INTU we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 21% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 78% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $131,199 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $497,062.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $700.0 for Intuit over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intuit options trades today is 149.88 with a total volume of 418.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intuit's big money trades within a strike price range of $400.0 to $700.0 over the last 30 days.

Intuit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $470.00 $169.0K 43 21 INTU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $480.00 $44.4K 36 11 INTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $480.00 $44.3K 36 15 INTU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $680.00 $44.2K 417 18 INTU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $540.00 $36.3K 330 9

Where Is Intuit Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 458,777, the price of INTU is up 0.38% at $492.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuit:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $580.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.