Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CCJ

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cameco.

Looking at options history for Cameco CCJ we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $59,175 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $345,203.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $35.0 for Cameco over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cameco's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cameco's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Cameco Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $35.00 $59.2K 67.6K 9.2K CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $53.1K 6.9K 32 CCJ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $31.00 $48.6K 14.1K 883 CCJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $31.00 $39.9K 14.1K 1.0K CCJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $35.00 $38.0K 67.6K 11.3K

Where Is Cameco Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,726,254, the price of CCJ is up 6.23% at $30.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Cameco:

BMO Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $42

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.