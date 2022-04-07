Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SNAP

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Snap.

Looking at options history for Snap SNAP we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $487,456 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $208,833.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $37.0 to $80.0 for Snap over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snap's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snap's whale activity within a strike price range from $37.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Snap Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $37.00 $144.4K 4.6K 348 SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/08/22 $40.00 $108.4K 17.4K 1.1K SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $88.4K 1.9K 40 SNAP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/22/22 $39.00 $64.4K 2.2K 0 SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/08/22 $40.00 $61.0K 17.4K 498

Where Is Snap Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,177,875, the price of SNAP is down -1.16% at $36.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Snap:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $59.

Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $45

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.