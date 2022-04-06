This Is What Whales Are Betting On 3M

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on 3M.

Looking at options history for 3M MMM we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $51,233 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $548,375.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $165.0 for 3M over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for 3M options trades today is 1102.17 with a total volume of 6,334.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for 3M's big money trades within a strike price range of $140.0 to $165.0 over the last 30 days.

3M Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MMM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $81.5K 1.3K 451 MMM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $165.00 $79.1K 1.7K 517 MMM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $75.3K 1.3K 766 MMM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $59.5K 1.3K 538 MMM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $160.00 $58.0K 989 437

Where Is 3M Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,572,104, the price of MMM is up 0.76% at $150.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On 3M:

UBS has decided to maintain their Sell rating on 3M, which currently sits at a price target of $118.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on 3M, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on 3M, which currently sits at a price target of $161.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.