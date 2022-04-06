Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CZR

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Caesars Entertainment CZR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CZR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Caesars Entertainment.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $479,570, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $370,455.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $85.0 for Caesars Entertainment over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caesars Entertainment's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caesars Entertainment's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Caesars Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CZR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $154.0K 662 1.0K CZR PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/13/22 $55.00 $149.3K 0 1.9K CZR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $70.00 $78.8K 4.1K 1.6K CZR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $72.00 $70.5K 60 504 CZR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $70.00 $67.2K 1.2K 164

Where Is Caesars Entertainment Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,486,129, the price of CZR is down -6.42% at $72.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Caesars Entertainment:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Caesars Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $127.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.