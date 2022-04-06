Goodyear Tire & Rubber Whale Trades For April 06

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Looking at options history for Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $415,000 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $557,663.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $11.0 to $13.0 for Goodyear Tire & Rubber over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Goodyear Tire & Rubber options trades today is 2021.0 with a total volume of 29,853.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Goodyear Tire & Rubber's big money trades within a strike price range of $11.0 to $13.0 over the last 30 days.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $13.00 $285.0K 72 1.0K GT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $12.00 $135.9K 218 882 GT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $13.00 $130.0K 827 1.0K GT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $11.00 $65.1K 6.9K 299 GT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $12.00 $50.5K 218 1.3K

Where Is Goodyear Tire & Rubber Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,547,301, the price of GT is down -3.94% at $12.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.