Dutch Bros Whale Trades For April 06

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Dutch Bros BROS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BROS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Dutch Bros.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $943,032, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $25,305.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $60.0 for Dutch Bros over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dutch Bros options trades today is 1385.71 with a total volume of 5,655.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dutch Bros's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Dutch Bros Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BROS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $55.00 $213.5K 1.4K 352 BROS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $60.00 $159.1K 1.9K 162 BROS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $60.00 $148.7K 1.9K 306 BROS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $91.8K 151 178 BROS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $72.2K 1.3K 672

Where Is Dutch Bros Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,358,781, the price of BROS is down -4.94% at $50.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Dutch Bros:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Dutch Bros, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.