Looking At Blackstone's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Blackstone.

Looking at options history for Blackstone BX we detected 37 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $1,280,034 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $925,036.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $62.5 to $150.0 for Blackstone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale activity within a strike price range from $62.5 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $130.00 $155.5K 1.0K 679 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $110.00 $145.2K 37 350 BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $115.00 $142.0K 2.1K 1.0K BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $140.00 $112.3K 1.4K 179 BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $109.2K 628 25

Where Is Blackstone Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,963,840, the price of BX is down -4.24% at $118.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.