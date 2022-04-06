Looking At Goldman Sachs Group's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group.

Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Group GS we detected 29 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $2,052,155 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $707,245.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $185.0 to $400.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Goldman Sachs Group options trades today is 695.39 with a total volume of 2,970.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Goldman Sachs Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $185.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $280.00 $767.5K 34 500 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $330.00 $290.0K 1.0K 262 GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $400.00 $244.4K 1.6K 50 GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $400.00 $166.7K 1.6K 20 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $320.00 $156.8K 1.7K 588

Where Is Goldman Sachs Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,270,774, the price of GS is down -1.82% at $318.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Goldman Sachs Group:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $430.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $418.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.