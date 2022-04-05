Discovery, Inc. - Series A Common Stock Whale Trades For April 05

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Discovery, Inc. - Series A Common Stock.

Looking at options history for Discovery, Inc. - Series A Common Stock DISCA we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $2,657,371 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $751,787.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $27.5 for Discovery, Inc. - Series A Common Stock over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Discovery, Inc. - Series A Common Stock's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Discovery, Inc. - Series A Common Stock's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.5 to $27.5 in the last 30 days.

Discovery, Inc. - Series A Common Stock Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DISCA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $22.50 $1.0M 9.1K 14.6K DISCA PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $25.00 $714.0K 11.0K 3.9K DISCA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $22.50 $206.2K 9.1K 2.6K DISCA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $25.00 $126.6K 24.2K 4.0K DISCA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $25.00 $121.0K 24.2K 2.0K

Where Is Discovery, Inc. - Series A Common Stock Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,893,601, the price of DISCA is down -5.81% at $24.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.