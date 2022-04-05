KLA Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on KLA KLAC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KLAC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for KLA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 68% bullish and 32%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $337,770, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $650,310.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $360.0 for KLA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for KLA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of KLA's whale trades within a strike price range from $210.0 to $360.0 in the last 30 days.

KLA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/08/22 $210.00 $133.8K 0 10 KLAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $350.00 $125.0K 313 126 KLAC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $330.00 $79.2K 306 30 KLAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $71.3K 194 46 KLAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $350.00 $41.5K 11 20

Where Is KLA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 833,537, the price of KLAC is down -5.22% at $347.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

What The Experts Say On KLA:

Goldman Sachs upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $430

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $440.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.