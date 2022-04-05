Humana Whale Trades For April 05

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Humana HUM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HUM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 options trades for Humana.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $316,800, and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,323,270..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $500.0 for Humana over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Humana options trades today is 124.2 with a total volume of 1,276.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Humana's big money trades within a strike price range of $190.0 to $500.0 over the last 30 days.

Humana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $410.00 $316.8K 4 0 HUM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $500.00 $188.7K 59 37 HUM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $500.00 $130.0K 59 62 HUM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $415.00 $89.7K 65 49 HUM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $415.00 $89.7K 65 35

Where Is Humana Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 381,010, the price of HUM is up 1.39% at $443.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On Humana:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Humana, which currently sits at a price target of $436.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.