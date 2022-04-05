Energy Vault Holdings Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Energy Vault Holdings NRGV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NRGV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Energy Vault Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 29% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $179,000, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $1,326,968.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $25.0 for Energy Vault Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Energy Vault Holdings options trades today is 1510.7 with a total volume of 7,785.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Energy Vault Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Energy Vault Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NRGV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $15.00 $271.3K 3.3K 807 NRGV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $12.50 $237.9K 2.5K 395 NRGV CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $15.00 $124.0K 1.2K 265 NRGV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $15.00 $114.4K 3.3K 1.0K NRGV CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $15.00 $90.0K 3.3K 204

Where Is Energy Vault Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,372,466, the price of NRGV is up 12.06% at $20.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Energy Vault Holdings:

Stifel downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $19

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $9

Guggenheim downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $22

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.