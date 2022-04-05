What Are Whales Doing With Lululemon Athletica

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lululemon Athletica.

Looking at options history for Lululemon Athletica LULU we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $261,020 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $390,860.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $410.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lululemon Athletica's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lululemon Athletica's whale trades within a strike price range from $300.0 to $410.0 in the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/08/22 $380.00 $87.0K 412 240 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $380.00 $81.6K 223 41 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $380.00 $51.5K 223 10 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $340.00 $43.7K 144 214 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $380.00 $38.8K 142 42

Where Is Lululemon Athletica Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 632,361, the price of LULU is down -1.65% at $377.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What The Experts Say On Lululemon Athletica:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $410.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $450.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $450.

Bernstein downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $260

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $441.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.