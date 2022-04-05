Take-Two Interactive Whale Trades For April 05

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Take-Two Interactive.

Looking at options history for Take-Two Interactive TTWO we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $120,365 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $480,320.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $200.0 for Take-Two Interactive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Take-Two Interactive's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Take-Two Interactive's whale trades within a strike price range from $145.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Take-Two Interactive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTWO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $160.00 $87.7K 1.2K 667 TTWO PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $145.00 $60.6K 275 0 TTWO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $155.00 $59.7K 5.3K 58 TTWO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $160.00 $59.1K 1.2K 488 TTWO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $160.00 $55.2K 1.2K 351

Where Is Take-Two Interactive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 351,402, the price of TTWO is down -0.39% at $153.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.