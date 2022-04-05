Caterpillar Whale Trades For April 05

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Caterpillar CAT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CAT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Caterpillar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 18% bullish and 81%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $209,971, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $216,250.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $195.0 to $230.0 for Caterpillar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caterpillar's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caterpillar's whale trades within a strike price range from $195.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $220.00 $49.7K 855 91 CAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $230.00 $46.5K 3.7K 222 CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $225.00 $46.2K 1.0K 517 CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $220.00 $43.8K 855 40 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $220.00 $43.7K 855 75

Where Is Caterpillar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 843,629, the price of CAT is down -2.13% at $216.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

What The Experts Say On Caterpillar:

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $231

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $257.

Jefferies upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $260

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.