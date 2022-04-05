Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Meta Platforms

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Meta Platforms FB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 options trades for Meta Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $53,850, and 20, calls, for a total amount of $849,795..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $250.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $240.00 $102.4K 12.6K 615 FB CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/08/22 $230.00 $67.2K 5.6K 1.0K FB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $250.00 $65.0K 7.1K 0 FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $235.00 $64.5K 8.2K 5.8K FB PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $240.00 $53.8K 281 25

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,623,111, the price of FB is up 0.09% at $234.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $265

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.