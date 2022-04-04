Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Suncor Energy

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Suncor Energy.

Looking at options history for Suncor Energy SU we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $104,800 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,322,832.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $34.0 for Suncor Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Suncor Energy options trades today is 744.12 with a total volume of 3,541.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Suncor Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $34.0 over the last 30 days.

Suncor Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $390.3K 3.3K 300 SU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $27.00 $219.0K 87 600 SU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $179.1K 3.3K 510 SU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $20.00 $119.7K 3.3K 600 SU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $27.00 $105.0K 87 300

Where Is Suncor Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,157,572, the price of SU is up 1.98% at $33.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.