CVS Health Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on CVS Health.

Looking at options history for CVS Health CVS we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $253,882 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $460,401.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $107.0 for CVS Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CVS Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CVS Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $107.0 in the last 30 days.

CVS Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/06/22 $99.00 $99.5K 1 313 CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $61.7K 31 9 CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $60.3K 8.9K 251 CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $102.00 $56.8K 820 476 CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $102.00 $56.7K 820 763

Where Is CVS Health Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,915,972, the price of CVS is down -1.09% at $99.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On CVS Health:

Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $110

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.