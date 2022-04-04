Walt Disney Whale Trades For April 04

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney DIS we detected 28 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $366,476 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,398,440.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $200.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walt Disney options trades today is 6573.13 with a total volume of 13,667.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walt Disney's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $150.00 $480.0K 51.2K 1.6K DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $190.00 $217.6K 747 320 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $145.00 $122.5K 13.6K 2.7K DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $65.0K 7.9K 216 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $140.00 $59.9K 104 294

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,127,974, the price of DIS is up 1.15% at $138.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

What The Experts Say On Walt Disney:

MoffettNathanson has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.