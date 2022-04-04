What Are Whales Doing With Akamai Technologies

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Akamai Technologies AKAM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AKAM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 96 uncommon options trades for Akamai Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 53 are puts, for a total amount of $2,289,729, and 43 are calls, for a total amount of $2,043,510.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $125.0 for Akamai Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Akamai Technologies options trades today is 2929.62 with a total volume of 74,125.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Akamai Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $125.0 over the last 30 days.

Akamai Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AKAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $129.0K 7.2K 820 AKAM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $121.0K 247 1.4K AKAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $110.00 $66.2K 426 2.3K AKAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $56.1K 5.0K 541 AKAM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $56.1K 5.0K 331

Where Is Akamai Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 492,410, the price of AKAM is up 0.25% at $120.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Akamai Technologies:

DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Akamai Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.