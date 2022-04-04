What Are Whales Doing With Teva Pharmaceutical Indus

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus TEVA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TEVA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 65% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $434,600, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $285,340.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $9.5 to $12.0 for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's whale trades within a strike price range from $9.5 to $12.0 in the last 30 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $10.00 $118.1K 3.4K 11.9K TEVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $76.5K 48.4K 671 TEVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $11.00 $33.3K 15.5K 3.0K TEVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.00 $32.1K 160.9K 841 TEVA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $9.50 $30.6K 16 0

Where Is Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,222,543, the price of TEVA is up 5.06% at $9.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.