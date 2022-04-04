Looking At Range Resources's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Range Resources RRC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RRC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Range Resources.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $157,980, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $457,786.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $42.0 for Range Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Range Resources options trades today is 2688.6 with a total volume of 2,189.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Range Resources's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $42.0 over the last 30 days.

Range Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RRC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $30.00 $101.2K 75 520 RRC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $85.7K 2.9K 117 RRC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $84.0K 6.6K 201 RRC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $64.0K 2.9K 167 RRC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $64.0K 2.9K 50

Where Is Range Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,839,205, the price of RRC is down -2.48% at $30.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Range Resources:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Range Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $41.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.