This Is What Whales Are Betting On Bank of America

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bank of America.

Looking at options history for Bank of America BAC we detected 40 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 26 are puts, for a total amount of $1,549,861 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,336,481.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $45.0 for Bank of America over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bank of America's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bank of America's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $652.3K 56.4K 1.5K BAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $37.00 $441.0K 59.9K 1.5K BAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $41.00 $184.0K 2.5K 508 BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $41.00 $178.9K 5.6K 1.4K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $82.8K 56.4K 263

Where Is Bank of America Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 24,131,445, the price of BAC is down -0.81% at $40.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.