Looking At Booking Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Booking Holdings.

Looking at options history for Booking Holdings BKNG we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,043,763 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $624,679.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1500.0 to $3240.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Booking Holdings options trades today is 58.5 with a total volume of 208.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Booking Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $1500.0 to $3240.0 over the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $2400.00 $294.0K 13 82 BKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $2400.00 $294.0K 13 42 BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $2400.00 $248.2K 13 62 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $1500.00 $85.8K 30 1 BKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $2600.00 $80.8K 38 2

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 83,242, the price of BKNG is down -0.21% at $2362.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On Booking Holdings:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2900.

Oppenheimer upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $2560

Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $2512

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2800.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $3300.

