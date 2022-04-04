Check Out What Whales Are Doing With GPS

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Gap.

Looking at options history for Gap GPS we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $69,564 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $381,974.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $13.0 to $15.0 for Gap over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Gap options trades today is 2288.2 with a total volume of 60,232.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Gap's big money trades within a strike price range of $13.0 to $15.0 over the last 30 days.

Gap Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $14.00 $105.7K 845 11.0K GPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $15.00 $76.6K 905 1.5K GPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/08/22 $14.00 $42.5K 845 18.5K GPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $13.00 $38.7K 7.0K 294 GPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/08/22 $14.00 $36.0K 845 5.3K

Where Is Gap Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,273,169, the price of GPS is up 5.03% at $14.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

What The Experts Say On Gap:

Barclays downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $13

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.