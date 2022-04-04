Looking At Pfizer's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $326,757 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $202,370.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $65.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pfizer options trades today is 7319.75 with a total volume of 2,804.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pfizer's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $65.00 $140.8K 361 100 PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $47.00 $86.9K 1.4K 100 PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $52.00 $61.0K 2.0K 397 PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $52.50 $56.1K 1.8K 92 PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $52.50 $38.4K 6.5K 131

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,417,106, the price of PFE is down -1.51% at $50.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.