Marvell Tech Whale Trades For April 01

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marvell Tech.

Looking at options history for Marvell Tech MRVL we detected 49 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 35 are puts, for a total amount of $1,340,381 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $533,655.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $80.0 for Marvell Tech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marvell Tech options trades today is 1088.41 with a total volume of 12,163.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marvell Tech's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/08/22 $75.00 $67.5K 134 183 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $77.50 $62.1K 58 108 MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/08/22 $75.00 $55.5K 134 408 MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $78.00 $48.9K 233 112 MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $77.00 $48.6K 399 305

Where Is Marvell Tech Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,019,052, the price of MRVL is down -0.89% at $71.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

What The Experts Say On Marvell Tech:

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

