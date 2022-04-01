This Is What Whales Are Betting On Dow

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Dow DOW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Dow.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $56,000, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $363,465..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $67.5 for Dow over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dow's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dow's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $67.5 in the last 30 days.

Dow Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $52.50 $56.0K 3.4K 175 DOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $65.00 $56.0K 7.1K 801 DOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $65.00 $44.2K 7.6K 210 DOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $50.00 $33.4K 255 2 DOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $62.50 $30.5K 766 390

Where Is Dow Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,145,792, the price of DOW is up 0.72% at $64.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Dow:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Dow, which currently sits at a price target of $66.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.