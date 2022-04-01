What Are Whales Doing With Palo Alto Networks

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Palo Alto Networks.

Looking at options history for Palo Alto Networks PANW we detected 41 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $82,100 and 39, calls, for a total amount of $3,586,117.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $580.0 to $720.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palo Alto Networks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palo Alto Networks's whale trades within a strike price range from $580.0 to $720.0 in the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $620.00 $420.0K 115 274 PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $600.00 $346.5K 1.7K 187 PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/22 $590.00 $265.0K 1.8K 125 PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $590.00 $201.0K 1.8K 1.7K PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/22 $590.00 $200.0K 1.8K 1.6K

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 889,639, the price of PANW is down -1.44% at $613.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $675.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $710.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.