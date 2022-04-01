What Are Whales Doing With Discovery

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Discovery DISCA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DISCA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Discovery.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $180,000, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $854,807..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $42.5 for Discovery over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Discovery's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Discovery's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $42.5 in the last 30 days.

Discovery Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DISCA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $42.50 $180.0K 212 100 DISCA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $25.00 $180.0K 21.2K 2.0K DISCA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $133.5K 21.9K 576 DISCA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $27.50 $106.8K 4.1K 1.4K DISCA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $25.00 $102.4K 21.2K 4.2K

Where Is Discovery Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,444,041, the price of DISCA is up 0.52% at $25.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

