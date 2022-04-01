What Are Whales Doing With Carvana

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Carvana.

Looking at options history for Carvana CVNA we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $470,372 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $289,240.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $145.0 for Carvana over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Carvana's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Carvana's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Carvana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/01/22 $120.00 $263.9K 69 4 CVNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $120.00 $71.9K 1.2K 44 CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $125.00 $66.5K 921 72 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $120.00 $48.0K 669 128 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $105.00 $37.9K 534 112

Where Is Carvana Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,773,658, the price of CVNA is up 0.04% at $119.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Carvana:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $173.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $360.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.