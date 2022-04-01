This Is What Whales Are Betting On Zscaler

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zscaler.

Looking at options history for Zscaler ZS we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $143,217 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $597,085.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $290.0 for Zscaler over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zscaler options trades today is 278.0 with a total volume of 726.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zscaler's big money trades within a strike price range of $105.0 to $290.0 over the last 30 days.

Zscaler Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $240.00 $131.8K 111 48 ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/29/22 $245.00 $129.6K 124 90 ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/13/22 $275.00 $74.3K 0 104 ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/21/23 $240.00 $51.2K 38 0 ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $290.00 $48.6K 0 18

Where Is Zscaler Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,615,029, the price of ZS is up 2.03% at $246.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 53 days.

What The Experts Say On Zscaler:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $335.

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.