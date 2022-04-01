Looking At Snowflake's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Snowflake.

Looking at options history for Snowflake SNOW we detected 31 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 74% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $948,008 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $810,222.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $320.0 for Snowflake over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Snowflake options trades today is 765.87 with a total volume of 15,859.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Snowflake's big money trades within a strike price range of $180.0 to $320.0 over the last 30 days.

Snowflake Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $180.00 $187.5K 789 256 SNOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/08/22 $300.00 $126.0K 10 0 SNOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $230.00 $104.8K 1.8K 56 SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/08/22 $220.00 $101.2K 2.3K 978 SNOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $235.00 $96.9K 74 119

Where Is Snowflake Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,352,812, the price of SNOW is up 2.3% at $234.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

What The Experts Say On Snowflake:

SMBC Nikko downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $253

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $390.

Atlantic Equities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $240

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $230.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.