What Are Whales Doing With ASML Holding

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on ASML Holding.

Looking at options history for ASML Holding ASML we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,011,283 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $290,120.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $550.0 to $990.0 for ASML Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ASML Holding options trades today is 308.15 with a total volume of 426.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ASML Holding's big money trades within a strike price range of $550.0 to $990.0 over the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $680.00 $372.1K 1.8K 85 ASML PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $680.00 $114.3K 1.8K 0 ASML PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $680.00 $93.7K 1.8K 100 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $660.00 $86.6K 155 19 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $660.00 $80.5K 58 38

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 331,743, the price of ASML is down -0.44% at $665.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.