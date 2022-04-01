Ford Motor Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Ford Motor F.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with F, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Ford Motor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 10% bullish and 90%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $29,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $397,235..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $20.0 for Ford Motor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ford Motor's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ford Motor's whale trades within a strike price range from $7.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $72.0K 37.4K 200 F CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $17.00 $58.0K 20.2K 405 F CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $8.00 $54.8K 2.2K 98 F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $17.00 $54.2K 20.2K 405 F CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $7.00 $38.2K 7.8K 141

Where Is Ford Motor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 28,549,227, the price of F is down -2.43% at $16.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On Ford Motor:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $18.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.