Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PBR

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Petrobras Brasileiro.

Looking at options history for Petrobras Brasileiro PBR we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $105,386 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,180,689.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $15.0 for Petrobras Brasileiro over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Petrobras Brasileiro options trades today is 52897.29 with a total volume of 26,734.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Petrobras Brasileiro's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $15.0 over the last 30 days.

Petrobras Brasileiro Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PBR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $75.0K 69.5K 172 PBR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $12.00 $65.0K 29.5K 14 PBR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $65.0K 131.1K 500 PBR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $12.00 $64.6K 28.1K 2.1K PBR CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $12.00 $64.0K 28.1K 2.5K

Where Is Petrobras Brasileiro Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,407,904, the price of PBR is up 2.5% at $15.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.